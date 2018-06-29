Angels' Jaime Barria: Takes loss
Barria (5-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Red Sox.
Barria's sole blemish came only a solo home run by Rafael Devers, with the second earned run coming as a result of the bullpen failing to strand a runner that was on first base when he exited the game. He continues to get results without a standout skill -- he has a strikeout rate of 7.4 K/9 and a groundball rate of 38.7 percent -- so it seems unlikely that he will be able to maintain his 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP all season. However, he has a nice base to work from as he has exhibited good control -- he has allowed just 2.5 BB/9 -- and has a 13.1 percent infield flyball rate, so it is unclear just how much correction is coming.
