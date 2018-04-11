Barria was recalled prior to Wednesday's start against Texas, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The club has yet to announce its corresponding move but Barria is set to make his major-league debut against the Rangers in Wednesday's series finale. Over the course of 141.2 innings of work in the minors last season, the right-hander logged an impressive 2.80 ERA and 1.07 WHIP split between three levels.