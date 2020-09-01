Barria allowed one run on five hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in Monday's 2-1 loss to Seattle. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Although Barria wasn't able to get out of the fifth inning Monday, he was still solid in his first start of the season. Barria has now allowed just four earned runs while striking out 11 through 13.2 innings this season. He is slated to get the ball Sunday against Houston. The right-hander allowed just one run in five relief innings against the Astros on Aug. 25.