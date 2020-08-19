Barria pitched 4.1 innings in relief against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Barria was added to the active roster Tuesday and was put to use on his first day with the big club, hurling 66 pitches and getting more outs (13) than starter Dylan Bundy (12). Barria came on with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning kept the Giants off the scoreboard until the ninth, when a trio of doubles netted San Francisco two runs. Given the right-hander's pedigree as a starter, it stands to reason that he'll take on a long-relief role in the Angels' bullpen and be an option should the team need to fill a hole in the rotation.