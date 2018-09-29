Barria settled for a no-decision in Friday's game against the Athletics, allowing no runs and no hits over 4.2 innings with six walks and four strikeouts.

Barria would've likely ended up with a much better outing if he could've limited the free passes, but the six walks he allowed Friday were a season-high. He was pulled after throwing 81 pitches through 4.2 innings, and he's been unable to reach six innings in his last five starts. Assuming Friday was his last appearance of the season, Barria will finish 2018 with a 3.41 ERA (5.00 xFIP) and a shaky 98:47 K:BB ratio over the course of 129.1 innings.