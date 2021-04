Barria is part of the Angels' taxi squad on their current road trip, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barria was among the final spring roster costs for Los Angeles, and he'd likely be the first option for a call-up should a spot in the bullpen open up. Though the right-hander isn't eligible to play in games as part of the taxi squad, he'd be almost immediately available to move to the active roster should a member of the team's relief corps require a stay on the injured list.