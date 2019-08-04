Angels' Jaime Barria: Turns in short outing
Barria (4-5) was hit with the loss after yielding three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.2 innings Sunday against the Indians.
Barria surrendered a solo home run in the first and third innings, and he was chased from the contest with two outs in the fourth after allowing another solo blast. The 23-year-old failed to work deep into the ballgame, firing a total of 89 pitches to the 19 batters he faced. He'll head into his next start with a 6.36 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 46.2 innings.
