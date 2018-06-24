Barria allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The results were OK -- certainly better than they were in his last outing (six earned runs over four innings -- but Barria was playing with fire with the season-high four walks. He also gave up a homer to Teoscar Hernandez and has now surrendered eight home runs in his last five starts (25 innings). He's tentatively lined up for a road start in Baltimore in next week.