Barria indicated Sunday that he wants to be a starter this season, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Barria has bounced back and forth between a starting and relief role throughout his career, though he came out of the bullpen for all but one of his appearances last season. Perhaps not coincidentally, he put together his best big-league campaign, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB over 79.1 innings. Nonetheless, Barria has a desire to start again, and he shed 13 pounds of weight during the offseason in part to better his chances of entering the rotation. The Angels don't have a clear No. 6 starter at this point, thus Barria is certainly in the running for the role. However, the team has a variety of other options to fill the slot and intends to deploy its top starters every six days (rather than every six games), so whoever earns the role could be used more as a swing starter than as a traditional piece of the rotation, per Blum.