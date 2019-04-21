Barria is not listed as the starter Sunday against the Mariners, as the Angels will use an opener (Hansel Robles), but he is still expected to work as the primary pitcher, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barria has given up five runs on 10 hits and two walks in 7.2 innings over two appearances, so he can use all the help he can get. This will allow him to avoid at least Mitch Haniger, Domingo Santana and Edwin Encarnacion to start the game. He could pitch deep enough to qualify for the win.