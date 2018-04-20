Barria will return to the big leagues to start against San Francisco on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Barria impressed during his major-league debut against the Rangers on April 11, allowing just one earned run off one hit, three walks and one hit batsman while striking out three over five innings. The 21-year-old recently went four innings during his latest outing with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, so he should be ready to go on four days of rest for Sunday's start.