Barria moved to 2-2 on the season after he was credited with the win during his three-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Athletics in 12 innings. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and no walks while striking out one.

In his last time on the mound Saturday in Seattle, Barria worked 4.2 innings as a starter for the first game of a doubleheader. Though the Angels still had a vacancy in their rotation this week, interim manager Phil Nevin opted to give Touki Toussaint the start, while Barria was available in the bullpen. While Barria was able to deliver a strong showing in long relief, Toussaint (six strikeouts over five shutout innings) likely performed well enough to stick around as the Angels' No. 6 starter for at least one more turn through the rotation.