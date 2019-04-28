Barria (2-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over only 1.2 innings while striking out one as the Angels fell 9-4 to the Royals.

Cam Bedrosian tossed a scoreless first inning as the opener, but Barria was in trouble almost as soon as he stepped on the mound as the Angels' primary pitcher -- Ryan O'Hearn ripped a double on the second pitch he threw, and things went downhill from there. The 22-year-old's ERA ballooned to 8.16 as a result of this outing, and while his 10:3 K:BB through 14.1 innings isn't bad, Griffin Canning's pending addition to the rotation could bump Barria into a more traditional long relief role, or even back to Triple-A.