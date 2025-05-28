The Angels optioned Eder to Triple-A Salt Lake following Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Eder was recalled by the Angels on Saturday and made two appearances out of the bullpen, during which he issued three walks, struck out three batters and did not allow a hit across three scoreless innings. He has a 4.78 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across six starts in Triple-A this season but could be brought back to the majors if the Angels require a spot starter or another bullpen arm. Robert Stephenson (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.