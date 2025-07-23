Eder (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels were downed 6-3 by the Mets, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six relief innings. He struck out seven.

The left-hander entered the game in the third inning as the third Angels pitcher to take the mound, and Eder stuck around to the bitter end, tossing 67 of 98 pitches for strikes but serving up a three-run homer to Pete Alonso in the third that put the Mets in the lead for good. Eder has taken the ball every fifth day since July 13 and tossed at least 50 pitches in all three long relief outings, but his 5.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over 13 innings during that span aren't exactly encouraging. It's unclear what the team's plans are for the fifth starter spot, but if Eder stays on schedule his next appearance will come at home early next week against the Rangers.