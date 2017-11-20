Angels' Jake Jewell: Added to 40-man roster
Jewell was added to the Angels' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.
The 24-year-old righty notched a 4.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 124.2 innings at Double-A last season, so it wasn't a lock that he would be added before the deadline. The Angels likely see a sturdy 6-foot-3, 200-pound starter with swing man or No. 5 starter potential, but fantasy owners can look for production elsewhere.
