Angels' Jake Jewell: Carted off with serious injury
Jewell was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox on a stretcher after suffering an ugly ankle injury covering a play at the plate, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's unclear what the exact injury is, but based on the way the Angels beat writers described the way his ankle bent, his season is probably over. Jewell had just been recalled from Triple-A prior to Wednesday's game, so this is heartbreaking for him and his family. He notched a 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 25 innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A Salt Lake.
More News
-
