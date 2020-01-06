Play

Jewell was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

Jewell struggled in his second season in the majors last season as he posted a 6.84 ERA with a 1.37 WHIP over 26.1 innings. He wasn't much better with Triple-A Salt Lake as he sputtered to a 5.26 ERA with a 1.59 WHIP over 37.2 innings. It's unclear whether the 26-year-old will be claimed by another club after a lackluster season at multiple levels, but he likely still has some developing to do before he enters the conversation for fantasy relevance in most leagues. Kyle Keller was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Jose Estrada in a corresponding move.

