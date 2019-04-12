Angels' Jake Jewell: Joins big-league club
Jewell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Jewell had a solid spring training with a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP but was unable to crack the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old should fill a low-leverage bullpen role, while Jaime Barria is sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...
-
Rankings Risers and Fallers
Heath Cummings looks at risers and fallers in his rankings after the first two weeks of the...
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...