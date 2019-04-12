Jewell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Jewell had a solid spring training with a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP but was unable to crack the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old should fill a low-leverage bullpen role, while Jaime Barria is sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories