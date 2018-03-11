Angels' Jake Jewell: Optioned to Double-A
The Angels optioned Jewell to Double-A Mobile on Sunday.
Jewell was added to the Angels' 40-man roster after the 2017 season ended, but that was motivated by the organization's desire to protect him from the Rule 5 draft rather than out of any belief he was close to contributing in the big leagues. The 24-year-old tossed 124.2 innings with Mobile last season, finishing with a 4.84 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 81:41 K:BB.
