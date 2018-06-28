Jewell (ankle) was put on the DL prior to Thursday's game, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Jewell was forced to exit Wednesday's game on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury that in all likelihood will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 campaign. The Angels have yet to release any details on his status, but considering the club purchased Taylor Cole's contract in a corresponding move, this may be an indication of Jewell about to be put on the 60-day disabled list and give up his spot on the 40-man roster. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.