Jewell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jewell has appeared in just two games for the Angels this season, both coming against Oakland in the middle of June. Through 19 games at the Triple-A level, he's posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP. Expect him be deployed in low-leverage situations while with the big-league club.