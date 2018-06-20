Jewell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Jewell appeared in just two games during his four-day stay with the Angels, allowing one run across across 1.1 innings of work. The 25-year-old owns a 3.97 ERA across 22.2 innings in his first taste of Triple-A this season. He'll continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth.

