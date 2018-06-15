Jewell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Added to the 40-man last November for Rule 5 protection, Jewell will join the big-league team for the first time with four Angels players landing on the disabled list Friday. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily with walks at Salt Lake this year (6.4 BB/9) and he figures to be among the first to go when needs arise elsewhere on the roster.

