Angels' Jake Jewell: Summoned from minor leagues
Jewell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.
Added to the 40-man last November for Rule 5 protection, Jewell will join the big-league team for the first time with four Angels players landing on the disabled list Friday. The 25-year-old has struggled mightily with walks at Salt Lake this year (6.4 BB/9) and he figures to be among the first to go when needs arise elsewhere on the roster.
