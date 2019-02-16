Angels' Jake Jewell: Throwing normally after surgery
Jewell has recovered from surgery on his right leg and is throwing normal bullpen sessions in camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Jewell underwent season-ending surgery on his right fibula in June but is ready to go to start the season. He appears to be a long shot to make the team's Opening Day bullpen but will have a good chance to add two his two career major-league innings at some point in the season.
