Jewell has recovered from surgery on his right leg and is throwing normal bullpen sessions in camp, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jewell underwent season-ending surgery on his right fibula in June but is ready to go to start the season. He appears to be a long shot to make the team's Opening Day bullpen but will have a good chance to add two his two career major-league innings at some point in the season.

