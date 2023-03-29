site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jake Lamb: Contract selected by LAA
RotoWire Staff
Mar 29, 2023
5:22 pm ET
Lamb had his contract selected by the Angels on Wednesday.
Lamb was sidelined at the end of camp because of tightness in his glute, but he's in good enough shape now to be on the Opening Day roster. The 32-year-old will back up the corner infield spots for the Angels.
