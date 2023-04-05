Lamb will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Anthony Rendon remains out Wednesday for a fourth game in a row while he continues to serve a suspension, and his ongoing absence has cleared the way for both Lamb and Brandon Drury to pick up regular starts. Lamb is included in the starting nine for the third straight game, after going 3-for-11 with a double, two walks, three runs and two RBI in his first three appearances of the season. Once Rendon is back in action, Lamb could end up filling the strong side of a platoon at first base with Drury while Jared Walsh (head) remains on the injured list, but the Angels haven't formally clarified their plans.