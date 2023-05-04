Lamb hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's win over St. Louis.
Lamb was summoned off the bench with the Angels down a run in the top of the ninth inning, and he came through with a 434-foot solo blast that tied the score. It was the second homer in as many games for the journeyman, who didn't go deep in any of his first 14 contests this season. Lamb is playing first base and batting fifth against the Cardinals on Thursday, and he could start to see more opportunities if he can keep the power surge going.