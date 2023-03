Lamb had his contract selected by the Angels on Monday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Lamb had seemed pegged for the Triple-A Salt Lake roster, but Jared Walsh going to the injured list has pushed him onto the major-league club. The 32-year-old might wind up with a decent amount of playing time at first base while Walsh is out, although shifting Brandon Drury over to first most days could be the likelier scenario.