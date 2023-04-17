Lamb will start at first base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Lamb is back in the lineup for the series finale with right-hander Brayan Bello on the hill for Boston, but the former may have lost his grip on a strong-side platoon role at first base. Lamb, who has slashed .172/.250/.207 through 32 plate appearances, was on the bench Saturday and Sunday, when the Red Sox also brought right-handers to the hill. Gio Urshela was recently moved off shortstop following the call-up of top prospect Zach Neto and looks as though he may have displaced Lamb as the Halos' preferred option at first base versus right-handed pitching. Urshela will shift over to the hot corner Monday, however, while Anthony Rendon gets a maintenance day.