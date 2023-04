Lamb is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He'll take a seat for the third time in four games while Brandon Drury gets the nod at first base. Despite his recent lack of usage, the lefty-hitting Lamb still appears to be holding down the larger side of the platoon at first base, as all three of his absences have come when the Angels have opposed southpaws.