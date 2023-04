Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) taking the hill for Toronto, the lefty-hitting Lamb will hit the bench after a string of five consecutive starts, during which he went 2-for-18 with a double, a walk and two runs. Brandon Drury will check in for Lamb at first base.