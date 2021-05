The Angels recalled Hoyt from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hoyt was summoned to the big club as a replacement in the bullpen for southpaw Tony Watson (calf), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 34-year-old righty's use will likely be limited to lower-leverage spots while he's up with the Halos.