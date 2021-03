Hoyt was traded from the Marlins to the Angels on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Hoyt didn't look to be in line to make the Opening Day roster with Miami, so this transaction appears to be a favorable one for the right-hander. He appeared in 24 games out of the bullpen for the Marlins a season ago, posting a 1.23 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with a 20:8 K:BB across 14.2 frames.