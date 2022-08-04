Junk is slated to start Thursday's game against the Athletics in Anaheim.
With Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) on the injured list and Noah Syndergaard having recently been dealt to the Phillies, Junk looks as though he could have a decent amount of leash in the Angels' six-man rotation if he continues to perform well. The right-hander impressed in his first start of the season with the Halos last week in Kansas City, spinning five shutout innings and striking out eight while allowing four hits and one walk.