Junk will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Junk's last appearance for the Angels lasted just one inning, tossing a scoreless frame while striking out one May 28 against the Blue Jays. The right-hander owns a 3.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 40:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings at Triple-A so far in 2022.