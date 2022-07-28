Junk (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering four hits and a walk over five-plus scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory over the Royals. He struck out eight.

In his fifth career big-league start and first of the year, Junk put together an impressive performance as he didn't allow a Kansas City baserunner past second base while setting a new career high in Ks and racking up his first MLB win. The right-hander only got the hook after walking Whit Merrifield to begin the sixth inning. Junk hasn't posted huge strikeout numbers in the minors, but this effort was likely good enough to keep him in the rotation for now, especially if the Angels trade away veteran arms like Noah Syndergaard by the deadline.