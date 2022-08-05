Junk (1-1) allowed six earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Junk got through two innings without any trouble, but he allowed six of the first seven batters he faced to reach base to begin the third frame to sour his outing quickly. He could remain in the rotation moving forward if the team opts for a six-man rotation, even after the Angles recently promoted Touki Toussaint and acquired Tucker Davidson at the trade deadline. Junk has pitched primarily at Triple-A Salt Late this season and has maintained an impressive 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB across 48.2 innings at the level.