The Angels selected Oliva in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old outfielder was once a promising outfield prospect in the Pittsburgh system, but the Pirates booted him off the 40-man roster last March after he struggled mightily at the dish during his abbreviated stints at the big-league level in 2020 and 2021. He played exclusively at Triple-A Indianapolis in 2022, slashing .266/.324/.429 with eight home runs and 21 stolen bases across 349 plate appearances.