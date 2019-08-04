The Angels recalled Walsh from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's game against the Indians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Walsh will move up to the big club for the fourth time this season after going 8-for-33 with 13 strikeouts across his previous three stints. Since Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani are locked in as the Angels' primary options at first base and designated hitter, respectively, Walsh doesn't project to see steady at-bats while the players ahead of him on the depth chart are both healthy.