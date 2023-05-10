Walsh (head) will receive his last treatment Thursday, and he's set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Walsh is scheduled to play at least three games at Triple-A before being evaluated for a return from the 10-day injured list, though Sam Blum of The Athletic relays that the 29-year-old may require more time on the farm prior to being activated. The left-handed hitter has missed all of the 2023 season because of recurring migraines and bouts with insomnia. Whenever he's deemed ready to play, Walsh is expected to settle in as the Angels' everyday first baseman.