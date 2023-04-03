Walsh (head) has been taking swings with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Walsh went on the IL just before Opening Day due to bouts of headaches and insomnia, but he appears to be feeling well enough now to swing a bat. While manager Phil Nevin indicated Sunday that Walsh remains without a timetable for a return, it's at least a positive sign that the first baseman has been making progress. He's expected to reclaim a starting role whenever he's able to take the field again.