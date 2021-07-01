Walsh went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in an 11-8 win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Walsh's first homer seemed to be a mere murmur of protest, as his fifth-inning solo shot resulted in the Angels still trailing by three runs. However, that long ball helped Walsh represent the tying run when he came to the plate with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the first baseman came through with a dramatic game-tying grand slam off Aroldis Chapman. The multi-homer game was the third of the season for Walsh, who has blossomed as one of baseball's top sluggers this season. He is slashing .282/.345/.568 with 20 homers, 58 RBI and two stolen bases across 316 plate appearances in 2021.