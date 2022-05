Walsh went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs, three RBI and a walk in a 6-5 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Walsh opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning off Texas starter Dane Dunning, walked in the fourth and tied the game with a two-run home run in the ninth. The long ball was the 28-year-old's fifth of May and he busted out of a 2-for-24 skid with the successful game. Walsh is now slashing .248/.309/.460 with eight home runs, 18 runs and 26 RBI.