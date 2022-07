Walsh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in a loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Walsh entered the All-Star break mired in a massive slump during which he batted .125 (8-for-64) with no extra-base hits and only one RBI over 18 contests. The time off appears to have reawakened his bat, as he's gone 4-for-8 with three doubles in his first two games of the second half. Walsh has also struck out four times during that span, however, and has an ugly 30.3 percent strikeout rate on the campaign.