Walsh was recalled from the Angels' alternate training site Friday.
Walsh was optioned to alternate camp in early August, but he'll return to the active roster. The 27-year-old went hitless in 10 at-bats to begin the season and likely won't play a significant role while serving in a depth role in the near future.
