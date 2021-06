Walsh went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over Detroit.

Walsh gave the Angels all the offense they needed with his third-inning blast. The first baseman has found a productive groove lately with four homers, 10 RBI and six runs scored in his last seven games. The 27-year-old is slashing .283/.349/.562 with 17 long balls, 50 RBI, 39 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 278 plate appearances.