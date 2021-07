Walsh went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over Boston.

His first RBI of the game came in the first inning when his groundout allowed David Fletcher to score. Walsh then swatted solo shots in the fifth and seventh innings to help the Angels maintain their lead. The first baseman has been excellent this season with a .282/.340/.571 slash line, 22 homers, 64 RBI, 46 runs scored and two stolen bases through 84 contests.