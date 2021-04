Walsh went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Monday's win over Texas.

Walsh got the Angels on the board in the first inning with a run-scoring single, then plated another run in the sixth with a double to deep center field. The multi-hit game was his sixth of the season and first that included three base knocks. Walsh is off to a strong start to the campaign, slashing .319/.395/.556 with four homers and 16 RBI.