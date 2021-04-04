Walsh went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Walsh was widely expected to get the majority of time at first base for the Angels this season, but Albert Pujols was penciled into the lineup for the first two games of the campaign. There's still a decent chance that Walsh ends up with more playing time between the two, especially if he continues to perform as he did Saturday. The 27-year-old drove in a run in the third inning on an infield single and later tripled in another run in the eighth.